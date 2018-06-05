How Martha Hunt Made Her Eyes Sparkle for the CFDA Awards

by Alanah Joseph | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 3:38 PM
Martha Hunt took sparkling makeup to a new level at last night's CFDA Awards.
For the event, the Victoria's Secret model appeared on the red carpet wearing a Thom Browne gown, chandelier earrings and crystal-embellished beauty, courtesy of Swarovski (an official sponsor of the CFDA Awards)—a look that stood out at the star-studded event.
"The CFDA Fashion awards are a celebration of fashion and individualism, so I wanted to go with a statement look," Martha told E! News. "Red carpets are a fun way of having creative control over your own image!"
Although it took about one and a half hours to apply for celebrity makeup artist Georgi Sandev to apply, the model says this may not be the last time you see her with crystals on her face: "I would absolutely wear this look again to a music festival," she continued. "I was saying last night that I hope I see others rocking this look."
Victoria Secret
"The beautiful Swarovski crystals enhanced Martha's gorgeous eyes and complemented her stunning Thom Browne gown," Georgi revealed to us. "We played around with a few ideas but ultimately decided on creating a cat-eye look using the stones. I also kept the rest of the look simple, so her eyes and the crystals remained the focal point."
Want to recreate the star's crystal cat-eye makeup? Follow the beauty pro's steps below!
Joe Schildhorn/BFA/REX/Shutterstock
Step 1: Prep your skin and apply your skin makeup, such as foundation, concealer, highlighter and blush.
Step 2: Define the brows. Georgi used Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz in Blonde and Tinted Gel in Blonde.
Step 3: "I curled the lashes with the Kevyn Aucoin Eyelash Curler, followed by the MAC Extended Play Gigablack Lash Mascara."
Step 4: Prep for the crystals by gently wiping the surface of the skin around the eye with alcohol, to reduce any oil. Surface oil will interfere with the application of the stones.
Step 5: Apply twenty 12mm Aurore Boreale Swarovski Crystals around the perimeter of each eye, using professional grade makeup adhesive. Then, place one 10mm Clear Swarovski crystal in the inner corner of the eyes.
Step 6: "On the lips, I used Mac Subculture Lip Liner topped with Victoria's Secret Velvet Matte Cream Lip Stain in Adored with a little Dior Lip Maximizer."
