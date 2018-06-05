10 Power Suits, 10 Ways: CFDA Awards 2018's Biggest Trend

James Devaney/GC Images
Let's be real: There are so many places you can wear a power suit.
That doesn't mean you shouldn't have one in your arsenal. Whether you have an important meeting, a wedding or just a fancy dinner on the horizontal, a power suit can be just as professional as it can be sexy or simply classic—it depends on how you wear it! Consider the celebrities at the 2018 CFDA Awards as your guide.
The celebration honoring the top names in fashion saw the best of the best dressed and some risky looks, too, but there was no trend more apparent than the suit. Luckily, the stars put their unique spins on the menswear-inspired look, offering us plenty of inspiration.
If you're feeling more sultry, like Kourtney Kardashian in Christian Siriano, you may want to take on the town sans shirt. To balance the embellished look, adorn yourself with layers of statement jewelry.
To see all the stars who rocked a power suit at the CFDA Awards, keep scrolling.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Leomie Anderson
The British model proved a power suit can be super sultry with the right hue and Chopard diamonds. The model balanced the Milly suit with a matching bralette.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Erika Jayne
Quite the departure from the real housewife's typical fashion fare, Erika's Tom Ford suit was accentuated with exaggerated sleeves and a custom Edie Parker bag.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Diane Lane
Yes, the 53-year-old actress wore a dual-tone Gabriela Hearst suit on the red carpet, and we were loving every brave moment of it.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Katherine Langford
The 13 Reasons Why actress reminded us that a suit jacket doesn't always have to look so buttoned up, as evidence of this Prabal Gurung stunner.
Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock
Busy Philipps
If a mermaid was boss of a boardroom, she would look just like Busy in Christian Siriano and Tiffany and Co. jewels.
ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images
Amber Heard
No jazz hands are necessary. The actress was in head-to-toe sequins, courtesy of her Michael Kors Collection suit. The bow tie and ruffled shirt were just the cherries on top.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Amandla Stenberg
Rue is all grown up! The Hunger Games actress made a bold entrance in a suede power suit with flared trousers.
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Elsa Hosk
A classic three-piece suit? It can be just as feminine as masculine. Just ask the Victoria's Secret model.
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Constance Jablonski
How to do you take a sky-blue Frame suit to the next level? Dye your hair tips blue, too!
James Devaney/GC Images
Kourtney Kardashian
Sparkle on, Kourt! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wore a Christian Siriano suit sans shirt to the star-studded event.
