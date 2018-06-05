Kate Spade's Family Speaks Out After Fashion Designer’s Apparent Suicide

by Lily Harrison | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 2:25 PM

Hours after fashion designer Kate Spade was found dead in her New York City apartment after an apparent suicide, her family is speaking out.

"We are all devastated by today's tragedy. We loved Kate dearly and will miss her terribly. We would ask that our privacy be respected as we grieve during this very difficult time," the statement read via The New York Times.

Earlier this morning, E! News reported the 55-year-old fashion designer was found in the bedroom of the Park Avenue apartment by her housekeeper. A note was also said to be left at the scene. Her husband, Andy Spade, was home at the time.

After news of Kate's death broke, Kate Spade New York—the eponymous company she founded by ultimate stepped down from over a decade ago—released a statement on her passing.

"We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed," the statement reads. "Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time."

