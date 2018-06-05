Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Are Already Talking About Having Kids

Pete Davidson just made a baby announcement.

On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Live star posted a photo with actor Brian Tyree Henry. Alongside the photo, Davidson joked, "I'm having his kids." In response to the post, Ariana Grande commented, "I look so good here."

Davidson replied to Grande's commented with five drooling face emojis.

This is just the latest social media flirting between the couple, who recently started dating. A source told E! News in late May that the duo's relationship "just started and is casual."

Just days after news broke about their romance, Davidson and Grande made their relationship Instagram official with a Harry Potter-themed photo.