Kendra Wilkinson Live-Tweets Argument With Hank Baskett

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock
Kendra Wilkinson took to Twitter on Tuesday to tweet about an argument she had with her ex Hank Baskett.
In a series of since-deleted tweets, the reality star accused the former football player of recording her during the exchange.
"Why is Hank recording me right now," the Kendra on Top celeb wrote. "Please tell him to leave me alone and stop."
She also claimed Baskett blamed her for ending his athletic career. In addition, she alleged he was "blaming me for cheating on me" while she was pregnant with their second child Alijah Mary Baskett. Back in 2014, Hank was at the center of an alleged cheating scandal with a transgender model. However, he said he "didn't engage in anything."
"I'm minding my business and after I tell him to leave me alone he disrespects me," Wilkinson tweeted. "I'm trying to get out my house fast. I'm beyond sad. But recording me is my trigger."
After deleting the posts, Wilkinson returned to Twitter to explain she "felt threatened."
"I tried so hard," she wrote. "I did everything by the book and loved and I get sh-t on. I'm so sorry for u all to feel awkward rt now. When I was being recorded I felt threatened. Have a good day."
She then added, "When u feel like u give he best of yourself 24/7 and someone trying to take the best of u... it's hard to breathe. Love you all."
She has since deleted these tweets, as well.
A source told E! News Baskett has been "taking big digs at Kendra to get under her skin."
"He knows what bother her most," the insider continued. "He sees that she is trying to move on and wants to date again, and it's something that triggers him. It has been an ongoing battle between the two."
While the source said the exes "were in a good place," the insider claimed they "will resurface things and will start fights with each other."
"This has been happening a lot throughout the divorce process," the source added. "There is a lot of animosity."
Thankfully, the Girls Next Door star can lean on her friends during this difficult time.
"She is in a really emotional place right now," the source said. "Her friends are trying to keep her busy and out of the house, and she spends a lot of time with the kids."
Wilkinson filed for divorce from Baskett in April after nearly nine years of marriage. In addition to their daughter Alijah, the two share a son, Hank Baskett IV.