Mariah Carey Addresses Most Notorious Rumors About Her Diva Behavior

So true or so false? Mariah Carey is setting the record straight once and for all.

In an wide-ranging interview with The Guardian published Monday, the pop icon dismissed myths about her diva tendencies, opened up about living with bipolar II disorder and revealed her thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

First up, Carey called her reported request for the presence of 20 white kittens and 100 white doves at an event an "absolute lie," telling the outlet, "I'm not a cat lady. I don't have one cat any more."

She also denied replacing hotel bathroom fixtures with gold taps ("I could just buy a house for that!") and bathing in French mineral water. "No, I bathe in milk," Mariah responded, describing it as a "beauty treatment." "I don't want to give away all my secrets," she added.