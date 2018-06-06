Brie and Nikki Bella's "Chemistry Is Off" During Wrestling Practice on Total Bellas: "It Just Feels Weird"

"This is my thing," Nikki notes while briefly stopping practice. "I'm trying to avoid this because of my neck. I don't need to take this stuff."

"You're not! We go in gentle," Brie reminds her twin.

Sadly, the practice doesn't take a turn for the better, with Nikki even snapping that she's "the one who has been wrestling."

"I feel like our timing and our chemistry is off," Nikki expresses in a confessional with Brie.

In an attempt to lighten the mood, John Cena's on-again/off-again flame jokes that newer mom Brie just can't "keep up" with her.

"There are so many different things going on with our bodies, and necks," Brie admits to the camera. "It just feels weird. I feel like I'm a little off."

"Brie mode is off," the mother of one concludes.

Watch the tense face off between Nikki and Bella above!