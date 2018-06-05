Kate Spade, Avicii, Verne Troyer and More Stars We Lost in 2018

Kate Spade has died at the age of 55 of apparent suicide.

According to a law enforcement source, Spade's housekeeper found her in the bedroom of the designer's Park Avenue apartment on Tuesday. The source said she was hung by a scarf and that a note was found at the scene.

The New York Police Department also confirmed that a 55-year-old female was discovered "unconscious" and "unresponsive" and that emergency medical services pronounced her dead at 10:26 a.m.

Sadly, Spade isn't the only celebrity fans have lost this year. Swedish DJ Avicii and Austin Powers star Verne Troyer both passed awayin April 2018.

