Botched Patient's Short-Term Breast Valve Gets a Long-Term Stay and Dr. Terry Dubrow Is Shocked!

  • By
    &

by Alyssa Ray | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 10:28 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Can Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif right this wrong?

Brittany turns to the docs for help in this clip from Wednesday's all-new Botched after a previous plastic surgeon permanently left in a short-term valve during a breast augmentation. So how did this botched boob job come about?

When Brittany first began developing, she noticed that one breast had grown significantly larger than the other.

"I was almost a full C, if not going into a D, on my right side," admits Brittany. "And I had maybe a full A on my left."

Initially, Brittany thought her size disparity would right itself out. However, when this did not occur, she sought out medical help. During a consultation, a doctor advised Brittany to "implant the left" and "reduce and lift the right."

Photos

Dr. Terry Dubrow and Dr. Paul Nassif's Most Outrageous Botched Moments

Botched, Brittany 417

E!

While this recommendation makes sense to Dr. Dubrow, as it helps achieve "symmetrical upper fullness," it's what Brittany reveals next which leaves Terry with a dropped jaw.

Apparently, Brittany's previous doctor implanted a short-term valve in case any issues arose after surgery. All this time later, the valve still hasn't been removed.

"You're kidding me," Dr. Dubrow remarks upon learning this news.

"Adjustable saline implants are only to be put in for a very short period of time," Terry continues in a confessional. "I'm actually really curious to see what it looks like after this long a period."

Hear all about Brittany's botched boob job in the clip above!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Botched , E! Shows , Paul Nassif , Terry Dubrow , Plastic Surgery , Top Stories , Boobs
Latest News
Chris Brown

Chris Brown's Ex Nia Guzman Requests Increase in Monthly Child Support

Cheyenne Floyd, MTV

MTV Star Cheyenne Floyd Set to Join Teen Mom OG

Lyric McHenry

Lyric McHenry Laid to Rest Three Weeks After Her Death

Noah Cyrus, Lil Xan, MTV Video Music Awards, VMA's

How Lil Xan's Breakup With Noah Cyrus Hooked the Internet

Olivia Munn, 2018 Critics Choice Awards

Olivia Munn Speaks Up After Learning a Registered Sex Offender Was Cast in Predator

Burt Reynolds, Today

Burt Reynolds Dead at 82: Look Back at the Star's Life in Photos

Burt Reynolds

Sally Field and More Stars React to Burt Reynolds' Death

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.