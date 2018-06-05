Kate Spade Found Dead at 55 After Apparent Suicide

After graduating college, Kate moved to New York City where she worked for women's magazine Mademoiselle. Three years after leaving the magazine, Kate launched the brand Kate Spade with Andy in January of 1993. Since that time, the brand has grown into one of the most beloved design houses in the fashion industry. A year after Kate and Andy launched the brand, the couple wed in 1994.

After news of Kate's death broke on Tuesday, Kate Spade New York released a statement on her passing.

"We at Kate Spade New York just learned of the incredibly sad news that Kate Spade has passed," the statement reads. "Although Kate has not been affiliated with the brand for more than a decade, she and her husband and creative partner, Andy, were the founders of our beloved brand. Kate will be dearly missed. Our thoughts are with Andy and the entire Spade family at this time."

Andy, 55, is the brother of actor David Spade.

In Feb. 2005, Kate gave birth to a daughter, Frances Beatrix Spade. Two years after giving birth, Kate sold her shares of the Kate Spade New York brand. Then in 2016, she launched a new brand named after her daughter, Frances Valentine.