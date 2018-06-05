Law and Order: SVU Will Run As Long As Mariska Hargitay Wants to Play Benson, A Role She's Still "Deeply" Inspired By

Law & Order: SVU will never leave you…at least as long as Mariska Hargitay is involved.

At a Paley Center event, NBC's Robert Greenblatt said the long-running drama starring Hargitay as Lt. Olivia Benson, which is entering season 20 this fall, will continue as long as Hargitay wants to do the show. Hargitay has been with the series since its launch in 1999 and won an Emmy for her portrayal of Benson.

With the upcoming season 20, Law & Order: SVU ties Gunsmoke and the original Law & Order as the longest-running scripted live-action American drama series.

"I'm still processing it because it's a lifetime of processing. I'm just so full of gratitude and so excited that I get to do what I love to do everyday," Hargitay told E! News about SVU's historical new season.