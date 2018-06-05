Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Criminal Sexual Act Charges in Court

In court on Tuesday, Weinstein confirmed he understands that if he fails to appear in court, the hearings and trial will go on without him and, if he voluntarily agrees not to show up, he won't be able to testify on his own behalf. If he is convicted, he will be sentenced despite his absence. Brafman assured that won't be an issue as his client intends to vigorously defend himself in this case.

Weinstein also agreed to waive any potential conflict in light of recent allegations from accuser Melissa Thompson against Brafman. Thompson alleged in a lawsuit that Brafman's former associate from his firm, Alex Spiro, communicated with her about preparing a case against Weinstein and she allegedly shared video and audio evidence while the firm was representing Weinstein. She claimed Spiro used "deceptive tactics" to get the evidence.

Brafman said Spiro left the firm before he took Weinstein as a client and that there was nothing disclosed from Spiro to him or vice versa. Brafman said he never discouraged and never would discourage anyone who contacted him from contacting the District Attorney's office and said he never met or spoke with Thompson.

Brafman insisted that the case be tried in the courtroom and not the press after Thompson's recent visit to the District Attorney's office was publicized in the press. The attorney also said he believes there are leaks within law enforcement, a claim the prosecution called presumptuous.

Brafman also said he will never use the term "casting couch" again after he used it in a previous press conference. While prosecutor Joan Illuzzi told the judge that use of the phrase was making light of the serious nature of the charges, Brafman said he was trying to explain the difference between inappropriate behavior and illegal behavior.