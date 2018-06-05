Harvey Weinstein Pleads Not Guilty to Rape and Criminal Sexual Act Charges in Court

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock
Harvey Weinstein has spoken.
The Hollywood producer accused of a range of sexual misconduct pleaded not guilty to charges of rape in the first and third degrees and criminal sexual act in the first degree during an arraignment in a New York City courthouse on Tuesday.
Weinstein, who has been the subject of ongoing allegations since The New York Times and The New Yorker published sequential exposés last fall, did not respond to shouted questions from the press as he arrived to court alongside his lawyer Ben Brafman and escorted by police officers. The movie mogul sported a suit and tie as he walked inside among a sea of onlookers holding up cell phones and documenting the moment.
Several sources familiar with the investigation previously told NBC News the rape charges stem from a complaint made by an anonymous woman. According to the district attorney's office, the alleged incident took place in 2013 while the criminal sexual act is dated to 2004 .
Lucia Evans previously told The New Yorker's Ronan Farrow that Weinstein had assaulted her in his Miramax office in Tribeca in 2004. "He forced me to perform oral sex on him," she told Farrow last year. "I said, over and over, 'I don't want to do this, stop, don't,'...I tried to get away, but maybe I didn't try hard enough. I didn't want to kick him or fight him...He's a big guy. He overpowered me."
However, neither women have been formally identified in the case as of yet.
Last week, Brafman spoke out about the rape accuser in this case. "This is an extraordinary case in my judgment, where the only rape victim that Mr. Weinstein is accused of raping is someone who he has had a 10-year consensual sexual relationship with," he told reporters via the New York Times. "There is a confluence of concerns that make me concerned that it's going to be difficult for people who are judging this case to keep an open mind and be fair."
It was just over a week ago that Weinstein emerged at the New York Police Department's 1st Precinct on May 25, where he surrendered, was arrested, fingerprinted and photographed. He later attended a hearing handcuffed, during which he turned in his passport, agreed to wear a monitoring device and acknowledged he needs consent to travel outside of Connecticut and New York. Weinstein paid bail with a $1 million cashier's check and subsequently left through an employee door at the back of the courthouse.
The following Wednesday, Weinstein was formally indicted by a grand jury. "This indictment brings the defendant another step closer to accountability for the crimes of violence with which he is now charged," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. said in a statement. "Our office will try this case not in the press, but in the courtroom where it belongs. The defendant's recent assault on the integrity of the survivors and the legal process is predictable. We are confident that when the jury hears the evidence, it will reject these attacks out of hand."
In response, Brafman released a statement on behalf of his client, in which he expressed the producer's intention to plead not guilty.
"The announcement of Mr. Weinstein's Indictment, does not come as a surprise," the statement began. "Indeed, it was predicted by me this morning in an earlier statement we issued. We also note of course that the Indictment merely mirrors the same charges in the criminal court complaint and does not add anything to the case we did not already know."
"We asked the District Attorney for more time so that Mr Weinstein's attorneys could gather the material needed to properly prepare him for his grand jury testimony but that request was denied," the statement continued. "We remind everyone that an Indictment is merely a formal accusation. Mr Weinstein intends to enter a plea of Not Guilty and vigorously defend against these unsupported allegations that he strongly denies. We will soon formally move to dismiss the indictment and if this case actually proceeds to trial, we expect Mr. Weinstein to be acquitted."
While this is the first criminal case to be brought against Weinstein as more than 80 women have come forward with a range of accusations in the past year, a class action lawsuit was also recently filed against the producer, including three women who accused him of sexual assault and harassment.
Weinstein has denied all allegations of nonconsensual sex.
