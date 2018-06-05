Orange Is the New Black Season 6 Premiere Date Revealed With Ominous Teaser

"This is a whole new world," Piper Chapman (Taylor Schilling) says in the Orange Is the New Black season six date announcement. The OITNB you know is gone.

Returning Friday, July 27, the Netflix dramedy is going "To the Max," per its new tagline. Viewers will remember the fifth season took place over the span of a few days with Litchfield's beloved prisoners rioting. They took over the prison and were thisclose to getting the reforms they so desperately wanted until everything went to s—t.

In the season five cliffhanger finale, prisoner BFFs like Flaca (Jackie Cruz) and Maritza (Diane Guerrero) were separated, while those still in the bunker—Piper, Alex (Laura Prepon), Taystee (Danielle Brooks), Red (Kate Mulgrew), Nicky (Natasha Lyonne), Black Cindy (Adrienne C. Moore), Frieda (Dale Soules), Suzanne (Uzo Aduba), Blanca (Laura Gómez) and Gloria (Selenis Leyva)—linked arms waiting to meet the incoming riot control officers.