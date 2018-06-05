Why Becca Kufrin Is Confident in Her The Bachelorette Engagement

by Chris Harnick | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:18 AM
Becca Kufrin's devastating breakup played out for the world to see on The Bachelor, but the reality star got a happy ending: She became the next star of The Bachelorette. And it looks like she's found love, she's engaged to one of the 28 suitors from her season. But during that long, awkward breakup, Becca said she had no idea she'd become the next star of The Bachelorette.
"Were you thinking what I think you were thinking at that time?" Jimmy Kimmel asked Becca after showing her footage from the breakup where she seems to come to a realization.
"I have no idea what I was thinking at that time," she said. Becca maintained thoughts about going to The Bachelorette didn't happen until a month later.
"That moment, I don't even know what I was thinking, I was just trying not to cry, which didn't work out very well," she said.
Becca is remaining mum about who she's now betrothed to, but the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live cracked she could just do what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to her and breakup with her fiancé and go for the runner-up or someone else entirely.
"I assume you feel certain about going forward with this," Jimmy said.
"I do," Becca replied, noting she would never do what Arie did to her.
"I would never do that," she said. "I am very certain."
Was she certain the first time around?
"I fell in love and I was ready to commit to Arie. I think that in hindsight now, he was always one foot in and one foot out. I could kind of sense the tension or anxiety there for a little bit, but it wasn't until the breakup where I was like, ‘OK!'…I think having this time be on my terms I was just much more intuitive," Becca said. "I really just went with my heart, followed my head and made the right choice."
The Bachelorette airs Mondays on ABC.
