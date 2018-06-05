Why Becca Kufrin Is Confident in Her The Bachelorette Engagement

"I have no idea what I was thinking at that time," she said. Becca maintained thoughts about going to The Bachelorette didn't happen until a month later.

"That moment, I don't even know what I was thinking, I was just trying not to cry, which didn't work out very well," she said.

Becca is remaining mum about who she's now betrothed to, but the host of Jimmy Kimmel Live cracked she could just do what Arie Luyendyk Jr. did to her and breakup with her fiancé and go for the runner-up or someone else entirely.

"I assume you feel certain about going forward with this," Jimmy said.

"I do," Becca replied, noting she would never do what Arie did to her.

"I would never do that," she said. "I am very certain."