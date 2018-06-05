Ashton Kutcher Reveals His Receding Hairline on Conan

These days, Ashton Kutcher is anything but vain.

When he appeared on TBS' Conan Monday to promote The Ranch, Conan O'Brien took a moment to compliment his guest. "You always look good," he said. "You've got good hair."

"I'm going a little bit, though. I'm losing it," the 40-year-old actor said. Running his fingers through his thinning hair, he added, "If I really get up in there, guys, it's starting to disappear."

"When I was like 25, I noticed it was starting to go. I went to the hair guy doctor, and he put me on this medication called Avodart. Have you ever heard of this stuff?" Kutcher said. Essentially, he said, "Your body produces testosterone. The byproduct of testosterone actually causes follicles to get weaker and fall out, so you take this stuff and it washes away the byproduct of testosterone. But, we don't know what else might be used for that could be good in the body."