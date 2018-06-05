Shawn Mendes Brings Harry Potter Magic to Carpool Karaoke

Who better to hitch a ride with than James Corden?

On CBS' The Late Late Show Monday, Shawn Mendes hopped in the passenger seat for a ride around L.A. Throughout the 11-minute segment, they whipped through his musical catalogue, singing "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back," "In My Blood," " Mercy," "Treat You Better" and "Lost in Japan." During their drive, Corden also learned some surprising facts about his guest.

For starters, Corden had heard Mendes just moved out of his parents' house. "I live in Toronto now. I have my own place—finally," the singer said. It "sucked" at first, "cooking for yourself and cleaning your house." But eventually, he realized, "There's actually something kind of nice."

Corden couldn't believe Mendes does his own cleaning. "I do a little bit," he said. Realizing he had been caught in a lie, the 19-year-old pop star smiled and added, "No, I don't. You're right. My mom still helps a lot. The thing is, she won't let me not have that happen. That's the thing."