Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood and More to Headline 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival

by Lily Harrison | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 6:00 AM

This year's iHeartRadio Music Festival is looking more star-studded than ever before.

The highly anticipated event will feature performances by Justin Timberlake, Carrie Underwood, Shawn Mendes, Mariah Carey, Kelly Clarkson, Logic, Imagine Dragons and Jason Aldean.

But wait—there's more!

Sam Smith, Luke Bryan, Kygo, Jack White, Rae Sremmurd were also announced and will be taking center stage in just a few short months.

The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival will take place on September 21 and 22 in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

And as if that wasn't enough star power for you, the festival will also be including a performance by the Macy's iHeartRadio Rising Star winner, which will be announced on July 6.

 

This year's music festival marks the eighth year in a row the event has taken place and the special concert series will be hosted by none other than Ryan Seacrest.

For those who want to enjoy the festival the full 48 hours, the Daytime Stage will be taking place at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on the first day with performances by Dua Lipa, Lil Uzi Vert, Bazzi, Belly, Bobby Bones and the Raging Idiots and many more that have yet to be announced.

And while many will be lucky enough to attend the days-long affair in person, there's still a chance to enjoy the entertainment at home.

The CW Network will be livestreaming the concert on the app and on CWTV.com.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

