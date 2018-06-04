Danielle Maltby "Blindsided" After Paul Calafiore and Cara Maria Hookup Rumors Surface

Danielle Maltby is experiencing heartbreak just as summer begins.

Fans know that the Bachelor in Paradise alumna has been dating Big Brother and Ex on the Beach star Paul Calafiore for several months now.

But over the weekend, speculation surfaced that Paul hooked up with The Challenge star Cara Maria Sorbello. The pair was spotted at a Challenge Throwdown for the Cause event, which honored the late Diem Brown. Soon after, romance rumors sparked between the two.

"UGH @CaraMariaMTV…DO YOU KNOW HE IS A SERIAL CHEATER!? Not only did he cheat on his current girl with you, but he also cheated on his Ex-Fiance WITH 5 DIFFERENT GIRLS!!!," one fan shared on Twitter. "I thought you were all about women empowerment!?"

Cara Maria would simply reply with, "Im single yo."