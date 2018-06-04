CFDA Fashion Awards 2018 Winners: The Complete List

Mon., Jun. 4, 2018

The 2018 CFDA Fashion Awards made a stylish splash in New York City tonight! 

Hosted by Issa Rae, the Council of Fashion Designers of America—in partnership with Swarovski for the 17th year—welcomed the biggest designers, tastemakers and fashion icons to the Brooklyn Museum on Monday for one unforgettable affair. 

Often touted as the fashion world's very own Oscars, the annual ceremony recognizes the industry's past, present and future in four award categories and several previously announced honors. 

Presenting the full list of winners from the 2018 CFDA Awards:

Photos

CFDA Awards 2018: Red Carpet Fashion

Womenswear Designer of the Year:

WINNER: Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Gabriela Hearst

Marc Jacobs

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Menswear Designer of the Year:

Raf Simons for Calvin Klein

Virgil Abloh for Off-White

WINNER: James Jebbia for Supreme

Thom Browne

Tom Ford

Accessory Designer of the Year:

Paul Andrew

Stuart Vevers for Coach

Rachel Mansur and Floriana Gavriel for Mansur Gavriel

Irene Neuwirth

WINNER: Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen for The Row

Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent: 

Mike Amiri for Amiri

Laura Vassar Brock and Kristopher Brock for Brock Collection

Aurora James for Brother Vellies

Kerby Jean-Raymond for Pyer Moss

WINNER: Sander Lak for Sies Marjan

CFDA Influencer Award: Kim Kardashian

CFDA Members Salute: Ralph Lauren

Swarovski Award for Positive Change: Diane von Furstenberg

Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award: Narciso Rodriguez

Founder's Award: Carolina Herrera

Media Award in Honor of Eugenia Shepherd: Edward Enninful

International Award: Donatella Versace

(This story was originally published Monday, June 4, 2018 at 6:24 p.m.)

