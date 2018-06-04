CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 5:19 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Issa Rae

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Issa Rae is a dream hostess for the CFDA Awards 2018 in a glittering blue ensemble.

For her hosting debut at the award ceremony, the Insecure star opted for a cobalt blue jumpsuit with a sheer, sparkling fabric layered over it with help from celebrity stylist Jason Rembert. The overall look is as eye-catching as a starry night with its embellished crystals. However, its brilliance is the layering of the jumpsuit with a sheer gown and train. It's glamorous and unique, yet also somewhat relatable, much like the star.

To complement the glimmering sensation, the star kept the rest of her look minimal. She added a drop earring with a contrasting stud and a ring. Her hair is pulled back into a voluminous ponytail, courtesy of Felicia Leatherwood. And, her makeup artist, Joanna Simkin kept her beauty relatively simple with the exception of her baby blue eyeshadow.

Photos

Issa Rae's Best Beauty Looks

Her outfit also makes a very clear statement. Her belt reads, "Every N**** Is a Star." While the use of the n-word may offend, the actress takes a risk to continue to unapologetically place her identity as a black woman at the forefront of the conversation.

Her fashion-forward, statement-making ensemble does align to the progressive theme of this year's event. Issa will be the first female host in several years (Seth Meyers hosted last year's event), giving her an opportunity to set a fashion precedent for future hosts. The event is being held in Brooklyn for the first time, giving the high-society gathering a more modern vibe. Kim Kardashian will receive the first-ever Influencer Award. And, if designer Aurora James of Brother Vellies wins the CFDA's Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, she will make history as the first African-American woman to do so.

In its own way, Issa's outfit celebrates it all with its unique layering, eye-catching fabric, feminine glamour and strong statement.

RELATED ARTICLE: 8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Issa Rae , Style Collective , Top Stories , Life/Style , Fashion
Latest News
ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

ESC: Hannah Ferguson, Devon Windsor, Model Squad

Top Models Reveal What It's Really Like to Walk in New York Fashion Week

Shopping: Vintage Kitchen Appliances

15 Vintage Kitchen Accessories That Are Too Cute to Handle

ESC: Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin's NYFW Street Style Are Fall Wardrobe Goals

ESC: Trendsetters at Work, OSEA

Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner Love This Malibu-Based Skin-Care Brand

ESC: Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle's Makeup Artist Uses This $5 Body Lotion as Face Highlighter

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.