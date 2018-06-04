CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

Issa Rae is a dream hostess for the CFDA Awards 2018 in a glittering blue ensemble.

For her hosting debut at the award ceremony, the Insecure star opted for a cobalt blue jumpsuit with a sheer, sparkling fabric layered over it with help from celebrity stylist Jason Rembert. The overall look is as eye-catching as a starry night with its embellished crystals. However, its brilliance is the layering of the jumpsuit with a sheer gown and train. It's glamorous and unique, yet also somewhat relatable, much like the star.

To complement the glimmering sensation, the star kept the rest of her look minimal. She added a drop earring with a contrasting stud and a ring. Her hair is pulled back into a voluminous ponytail, courtesy of Felicia Leatherwood. And, her makeup artist, Joanna Simkin kept her beauty relatively simple with the exception of her baby blue eyeshadow.