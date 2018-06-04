CFDA Awards Host Issa Rae Shines Bright in Blue on the Red Carpet

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 5:19 PM

Issa Rae, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Issa Rae is a dream hostess for the CFDA Awards 2018 in a glittering blue ensemble.

For her hosting debut at the award ceremony, the Insecure star opted for a cobalt blue jumpsuit with a sheer, sparkling fabric layered over it and a black waist belt. The overall look is as eye-catching at a starry night with its embellished crystals. However, its brilliance is the layering of the jumpsuit with a sheer gown and train. It's glamorous and unique, yet also somewhat relatable, much like the star.

To complement the glimmering sensation, the star kept the rest of her look minimal. She added a drop earring with a contrasting stud and a ring. Her hair is pulled back into a voluminous ponytail. And, her makeup is relatively simple with the exception of her baby blue eyeshadow.

Photos

Issa Rae's Best Beauty Looks

Her fashion-forward ensemble perfectly aligns to the progressive theme of this year's event. Issa will be the first female host in several years (Seth Meyers hosted last year's event), giving her an opportunity to set a fashion precedent for future hosts. The event is being held in Brooklyn for the first time, giving the high-society gathering a more modern vibe. Kim Kardashian will receive the first-ever Influencer Award. And, if designer Aurora James of Brother Vellies wins the CFDA's Swarovski Award for Emerging Talent, she will make history as the first African-American woman to do so.

In its own way, Issa's outfit celebrates it all with its unique layering, eye-catching fabric and feminine glamour.

RELATED ARTICLE: 8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

