CFDA Awards 2018 Best Dressed Stars: Kendall Jenner, Tracee Ellis Ross and More!

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 4:58 PM

Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The Council of Fashion Designers of America Awards in partnership with Swarovski provides the perfect opportunity for celebrities and designers to go all out.

Today, the annual award ceremony, which is being held in Brooklyn, NY for the first time, is honoring the best of the best in the fashion world. And, if you're handpicked by the elite council to attend or receive an award, the red carpet is the platform to prove your style prowess. Like the Met Gala, there's an expectation to do it big. However, without theme, there's even more room for designers and their muses to be creative and demonstrate the unique perspective that has made them so successful in the competitive world of fashion.

Case in point: Kendall Jenner's asymmetrical fur dress.

Check out the stars that rose to the occasion and shined bright on the red carpet below! 

Ciara, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Ciara

The deconstructed suit dress is edgy, sultry and sophisticated—everything you want on the red carpet.

Naomi Campbell, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Naomi Campbell

The supermodel's take on fringe, courtesy of Calvin Klein, is and looks like fire.

Kourtney Kardashian, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star bring a starry night to life with a sparkling pantsuit from Christian Siriano. 

Eva Chen, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Eva Chen

The contrasting floral prints and embellished skirt from this Altuzarra look a standout outfit to remember.

Tracee Ellis Ross, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Tracee Ellis Ross

The Black-ish actress brings the tiered gown trend to the forefront at the highly-anticipated fashion event with this Carolina Herrera number.

Kendall Jenner, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star dons a fur dress from Alexandre Vauthier with Jimmy Choo heels and it's everything.

Erika Jayne, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Erika Jayne

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star opts for menswear with womanly twist, adding a voluminous ponytail, lace heels and a monogrammed purse.

Lily Aldridge, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Lily Alridge

The model's Brock Collection lace dress, paired with her minimalist beauty, is a feminine and elegant choice for the red carpet.

Madeline Brewer, CFDA 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Madeline Brewer

The Handmaid's Tale star's Tanya Taylor dress updates a classic silhouette with a low-baring neckline and center slit.

Martha Hunt , CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Martha Hunt

Between her crystal-embellished eyes and architectural, lingerie-inspired gown from Thom Browne, this Victoria's Secret model is stunning on the carpet.

Busy Philipps, CFDA 2018

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

Busy Philipps

The E! star makes aquamarine look good in an iridescent suit with bell bottom pants from Christian Siriano.

Irina Shayk, CFDA 2018

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Irina Shayk

The Diane von Furstenberg layered, cheetah-printed gown is an epic choice for the fashion-forward event.

