How Celebrities Really Pull Off Their Fabulous Secret Honeymoons: 8-Seater Planes, Private Islands and No Instagram

However, a rep for their rumored destination told ET Canada, "Though Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge has a longstanding history of serving as a royal retreat, we can confirm that the couple is not currently booked for a stay. We are declining further comment at this time, as our top priority is always the safety and privacy of all of our guests. We appreciate your understanding."

So while it's going to be difficult for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to just disappear into the wild, they're still going to do everything they can to keep the trip just between them (and the possibly dozens of people who will help execute the covert op) until inevitable word gets out.

"The couple have asked that their privacy be respected during their honeymoon," a Clarence House spokesman said in 2011 when Kate and William embarked on their honeymoon just a few weeks after their April 24 wedding, after implying that they were delaying the trip for much longer while Will finished his air ambulance pilot training. "We are not confirming, and we are not commenting, on speculation on where they may be going on their private honeymoon, we are just confirming that they have gone."