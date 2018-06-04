Kenya Moore Shares Ultrasound of Her ''Miracle'' Baby: ''My Heart Is Overwhelmed''

Kenya Moore is sharing her very personal motherhood journey with fans.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, who announced her pregnancy in April, took to Instagram on Monday with an emotional video from a recent doctor's appointment. Moore captures an ultrasound of her baby-to-be, who she refers to as her and husband Marc Daly's very own "miracle."

"My heart is overwhelmed by all the kindness and well wishes many of you have sent our family," the Bravolebrity wrote to her 1 million followers. "I felt compelled to share this video of one of our early ultrasounds when I saw my baby's heart beating for the first time. I cried like a baby myself!"