Nikki Bella Finds Flowers and a Love Letter From John Cena After Their Breakup on Total Bellas

by Brett Malec | Tue., Jun. 5, 2018 5:00 AM

Letting go is hard to do...just ask John Cena.

Nikki Bella is headed back to Tampa on Sunday's new Total Bellas to train for the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Nikki also makes her return to the house she shares with her former fiancé and while walking through the house, Nikki discovers flowers and a love letter from John in her closet.

"When did he leave that? When was he here last?" Nikki asks in this exclusive clip after finding the sweet gifts from John.

Nikki reads John's card, which is filled with handwritten messages like, "For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing…for making me feel a part of all these moments."

"Is it a sweet card?" Brie Bella asks her twin. "The best," Nikki smiles.

"It's really hard to be in this house without John and his presence is so strong here," Nikki later admits in her confessional. "So it's kinda hard to focus on Rumble but that's why I'm here. I'm here to train really hard and to have such an amazing performance."

See Nikki's sweet reaction to finding John's gifts in the clip above!

