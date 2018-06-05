Nikki Bella Finds Flowers and a Love Letter From John Cena After Their Breakup on Total Bellas

Letting go is hard to do...just ask John Cena.

Nikki Bella is headed back to Tampa on Sunday's new Total Bellas to train for the upcoming Royal Rumble event. Nikki also makes her return to the house she shares with her former fiancé and while walking through the house, Nikki discovers flowers and a love letter from John in her closet.

"When did he leave that? When was he here last?" Nikki asks in this exclusive clip after finding the sweet gifts from John.

Nikki reads John's card, which is filled with handwritten messages like, "For me to watch you grow into something so beautiful and amazing…for making me feel a part of all these moments."