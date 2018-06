The Blow Dry Cream Responsible for Kaia Gerber's Runway Hair

"Apply Redken No Blow Dry cream, starting at the bottom of the hair so the ends will be smooth while the hair still looks natural," he said in a breakdown of the look. "Next, apply NBD Cream to the roots and take it all the way through."

The NBD line is comprised of three products that uses the brand's Air-Tex technology (added polymers) to decrease drying time: the Airy Cream for fine hair textures; the Just Right Cream for medium textures (which Guido used) and the Bossy Cream for thick hair. Although the stylist used the product in combination with the Dyson hair dryer on the medium setting for air flow, Redken states that it can be used for air drying on days that you want to skip heat and opt for an effortless look.

Once the hair was dry, the pro finished the runway-ready look with the Redken Shine Flash 02 Glistening Mist.

"When using the products, make sure they are even all around the head to achieve the natural look," he shared.