Alicia Silverstone Returns to Iconic Clueless Role in Must-See Lip Sync Battle Trailer

You guys, we are totally bugging.

Why? Because Paramount Network just released the midseason trailer for Lip Sync Battle and when the hit series finally returns with new episodes on Thursday, June 14, we'll be treated to a face-off between American Woman co-stars Alicia Silverstone and Mena Suvari. And Silverstone is pulling out all the stops for her big performance, a lip sync of Iggy Azalea's "Fancy." If you'll recall, the music video for "Fancy" saw Azalea perfectly recreate looks and scenes from Silverstone's seminal 1995 high school comedy Clueless. And that only means one thing...

Alicia Silverstone is Cher Horowitz once more!