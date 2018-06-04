Group FaceTime Is Coming! Plus More iOS 12 Features Bound to Change Your iPhone Game

  • By
    &

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 1:14 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

You and 31 of your closest friends are officially in luck! Group FaceTime is finally here. 

At its WWDC gathering on Monday, Apple unveiled the many features included in iOS 12, which launches in September. Included in the highly-anticipated rollout is the ability to video chat with multiple users at once (32 to be exact). Group FaceTime will be integrated into iMessage, meaning settling your group chat's Friday night plans just got a whole lot easier. Something tells us your technology averse grandparents will also enjoy the convenience of catching up with the entire fam at once. 

Users can also converse on Group FaceTime with Animoji and Memoji characters, which brings us to yet another exciting addition. 

Photos

Celebs Taking Selfies

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

Emoji is getting a lot more personal with the introduction of completely customizable Avatars. Outfit your very own Memoji with a diverse range of physical attributes—from skin tone to eye shape and brow thickness—and unique personality profiles. From the demos showed during today's conference, Memoji is about to give Bitmoji a run for its money. 

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

iOS 12 is also upgrading Animojis to include the ghost, koala, tiger and T. rex. Even better, all Animoji and Memoji will detect winks and tongue movement for even more expressive responses. You'll even be able to "react" to someone's message by sending an Animoji or Memoji. No more rudimentary "likes!" Send a singing ghost or winking koala, because why not? 

Apple iOS 12 Preview

Apple

Ironic much? Apple is actually encouraging its users to spend less time on their devices with a new feature that tracks how often they're using certain apps and websites. Screen Time can break down the total time spent in individual apps, usage across categories of apps, how many notifications are received and how often devices are picked up in daily and weekly Activity Reports. You can also set a time limit for individual apps, and a notification will be sent when the time you've allotted to scroll through Instagram is running out. 

Check out even more iOS 12 features here

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ IPhone , Technology , Apple News , Top Stories
Latest News
Hilary Duff, Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff Has Maternity Photoshoot With Son Luca and Boyfriend Matthew Koma as Due Date Approaches

Courteney Cox, David Arquette, Coco Arquette

Courteney Cox and David Arquette Reunite With Daughter Coco in Rare Family Photo

ESC: Rachel Zoe, Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe Share Beauty and Style Hacks for the Busy Mom

Todd Chrisley Prank Calls Jason Aldean on "E! News" Live!

2018 E! People's Choice Awards: Must-See Nominees

Count the Cameos in Childish Gambino's "Feels Like Summer"

ESC: Amal Clooney, Best Dressed

Amal Clooney, Bella Hadid and More Celebs on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.