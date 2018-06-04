Sara Gilbert on Roseanne Cancellation: "I'm Sad for the People Who Lost Their Jobs...I Do Stand Behind the Decision"

The shockwaves sent through Hollywood following ABC's cancellation of Roseanne are still being felt. Sara Gilbert, one of the stars and executive producers of the Roseanne revival, spoke out about the surprise cancellation on her CBS daytime chat series The Talk.

"In addition to my statement, I would like to say this has been a very difficult week. A lot of people have been hurt by this. I will say I'm proud of the show we made. This show has always been about diversity, love and inclusion," Gilbert said. "And it's sad to see it end in this way. I'm sad for the people who lost their jobs in the process. However, I do stand behind the decision ABC made."