John Cena Changes His Mind: "I Would Love to Be a Dad"

John Cena is changing his tune.

For the pro wrestler, fatherhood had never been in his life plan. As his on-and-off ex-girlfriend Nikki Bella told E! News after their engagement last year, "Now getting married I don't even have hopes of a kid" because she understood and accepted his longtime stance on the subject.

However, a year and broken engagement later, Cena has opened his eyes to having little ones.

"Of course I would love to be a dad," he told paparazzi Sunday night in Los Angeles. "By the way, that's an about-face for me and I realize very much that I have been steadfast in saying that I don't want children, but I'm a little bit older now, wiser."

As the reality star continued explaining, "At age 18, we say things different [sic] at age 25, at 35. I would love it only because I dedicated my life to my work and now I am realizing that there is life and life exists and it's beautiful and I think part of that is being a parent, so we'll see."