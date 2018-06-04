Demi Lovato Defends a Prank Involving a "Lady of the Night"

On Sunday, in the midst of her European tour, Demi Lovato decided to do an impromptu Twitter Q&A. In the span of 45 minutes, she revealed the "weirdest rumor" she's ever heard about herself ("I leak my own pictures/captions from my private account") and the biggest lesson she learned last year ("You can't always trust people who you once thought saved you").

Things took a turn, however, once a fan asked the "Solo" singer to name the best prank she's ever pulled on her bodyguard. "I hired a lady of the night in Vegas and sent her to Max's hotel room to surprise him," said Lovato, who deleted the tweet afterward. "She walked into his room without permission and grabbed him in his 'area' and he freaked the f--k out hahahaha."