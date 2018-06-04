Prince Harry Announces the 2020 Invictus Games Will Be Held in the Netherlands

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 4:59 AM

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, The Invictus Games

Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

Prince Harry announced on Monday that the 2020 Invictus Games will be held in The Hague—a city in the Netherlands.

"I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020," the newly appointed Duke of Sussex said via a statement. "The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries. The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely."

The Invictus Games is a global sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who are either currently serving or are veterans. According to the Games' website, the event leverages the "power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider-understanding and respect of all those who serve their country."

In 2020, 19 nations will compete in nine different sport areas, including athletics, archery, road cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, swimming and wheelchair rugby.

"We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be," Harry continued via the statement. "and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020."

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Appear in Never-Before-Seen Photo at Queen's Home

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Invictus Games 2017

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation

Harry is a patron of the Invictus Games Foundation. The first Games were held in London back in 2014 after Harry attended and was inspired by the Warrior Games in the U.S. in 2013. 

The 2018 Games will take place in Sydney, Australia in October.

Royal admirers have already seen Meghan Markle show her support for the Games. The now-married couple made their first official public appearance together at the Toronto Games back in September 2017. She also attended the opening ceremonies that year.

In addition, the Duchess of Sussex attended both the U.K. trials and a reception for the fourth annual Games in April.

