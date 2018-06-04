Prince Harry Announces the 2020 Invictus Games Will Be Held in the Netherlands

Prince Harry announced on Monday that the 2020 Invictus Games will be held in The Hague—a city in the Netherlands.

"I am delighted to announce that The Hague is taking up the challenge of hosting the fifth Invictus Games in 2020," the newly appointed Duke of Sussex said via a statement. "The city will soon become the motivation for hundreds of servicemen and women using the Invictus Games to inspire their recovery from physical and mental injuries. The Netherlands has supported the Games from the very beginning, and I know that everyone there will fully get behind and support the soldiers and veterans who have served their countries so bravely."

The Invictus Games is a global sporting event for wounded, injured and sick servicemen and women who are either currently serving or are veterans. According to the Games' website, the event leverages the "power of sport to inspire recovery, support rehabilitation and generate a wider-understanding and respect of all those who serve their country."

In 2020, 19 nations will compete in nine different sport areas, including athletics, archery, road cycling, indoor rowing, powerlifting, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, swimming and wheelchair rugby.

"We have already seen in London, Orlando, and Toronto just how exciting hosting the Invictus Games can be," Harry continued via the statement. "and I know this will be an incredible experience for everyone in the Hague as they embrace the Invictus spirit in 2020."