8 Times CFDA Honoree Kim Kardashian Stepped Up Her Style Game in 2018

by Alanah Joseph | Mon., Jun. 4, 2018 3:04 AM

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Met Gala 2018

Carl Timpone/BFA/REX/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian is making 2018 a year to remember.

Today, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star will receive the first-ever Influencer Award at the Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards, held in New York City. Although past honorees of the annual ceremony have been limited to designers (with the exception of the Icon Award, which Rihanna and Beyoncé have received in recent years), the new category demonstrates the fashion industry's recognition of the value of social media. And, Kim's style prowess and relationships with designers are a testament to that value. 

Her 112 million Instagram followers have grown to know her minimalist dress attire, translucent heels, super laid back Yeezy favorites—bike shorts, oversized sweatshirts and thong sandals included—and barely-there wardrobe. The KKW Beauty owner's style is standout and recognizable. 

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

However, her fashion choices don't stay the same. In 2018 alone, the mom of three has continued to push her style into new territory, adding Gen-Z yellow, bondage-inspired garments and colored contacts to her looks.

Just before the E! star takes the stage to accept her award, check out every time Kim has stunned this year below!

Kim Kardashian

BACKGRID

Canary Yellow Gold

Gen-Z yellow has never looked so good! The mom of three heads to dinner in a beautiful silk dress, featuring a thigh-high split and corset.

Kim Kardashian, Met Gala After Party 2018

BACKGRID

Bangin' Babe

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star takes lingerie-inspired fashion to the next level, adding bondage-inspired corset to her after dark style.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, 2018 Met Gala

Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Golden Goddess

In honor of the Heavenly Bodies theme at the 2018 Met Gala, the star used a chainlink dress to show her pride in her body.

ESC: Kim Kardashian West

Stefanie Keenan/WireImage

Makeup Love

To celebrate her partnership with her longtime makeup artist, the reality star appeared in a form-fitting black dress with a reversed heart-shaped neckline.

ESC: Kim Kardashian

BAHE / BACKGRID

Casually Cute

Bike shorts, crop tops, furry thong sandals and fur-lined jackets—only a Kim-level influencer can pull this look and makes other follow suit.

Kim Kardashian Lorraine Schwartz Party

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Lorraine Schwartz

Minimal Mama

While Kim continues to stun with new looks, yet also reminds us all that less can be more when you focus on the fit.

Kim Kardashian, Tokyo

Jun Sato/GC Images

Tokyo Drift

While on vacation, Kim opts for pink hair, snake print and sweatpants—very fashion forward.

ESC: Kim Kardashian, Lingerie Trend

Jackson Lee / Splash News

Femme Fatale

The star combines lingerie and professional wear to create a powerful yet playful style.

