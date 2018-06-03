Meghan Markle's Ex-Husband Trevor Engelson Engaged to Nutritionist Tracey Kurland: Reports

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images
Just two weeks after the royal wedding between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex's ex-husband Trevor Engelson has popped the question to his girlfriend Tracey Kurland according to multiple outlets.
The 41-year-old producer and the nutritionist got engaged in Napa Valley on Friday, according to The Mail on Sunday.
The outlet also reports that talent agent, who was married to the now royal from 2011 to 2013, took to his private Instagram to gush over the woman whom he's been dating since November 2017 and shared an image of his lady love's diamond ring and wrote, "Luckiest guy I know!" The newspaper says the photo also said, "Get ready to party."
Cosmopolitan reports that in the private pic, Kurland's hand can be seen resting on Engelson's shoulder, revealing the engagement ring.
Michael Kovac/Getty Images
Markle met Hollywood producer Trevor Engelson in 2004 before they embarked on a nearly seven-year relationship—and before she became known for her role as Rachel Zane on Suits.
Unlike her whirlwind romance with the British royal, however, Markle and Engelson took their relationship slowly and waited nearly six years before getting engaged in 2010.
The two later married in a beachfront ceremony at the Jamaica Inn in Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Their island wedding drew 100 of their closest family and friends who, according to the Daily Mail, "partied for four days enjoying local beer, rum punches and human wheelbarrow races along the white-sand beach."
Quite a different scene that the A-list royal event on May 19.
In the months following their nuptials, the couple reportedly experienced the difficulties that long-distance relationships pose and, of course, the demands of working in the movie industry.
She was in Toronto filming for Suits and Engelson was most often at their Los Angeles home, making it difficult for the couple to maintain their relationship.
When the pair filed for divorce in 2013, they cited "irreconcilable differences" for their split and said little else on the matter.
In September 2017, Deadline reported that Engelson was producing a TV series for Fox about a royal family dealing with divorce.
The description of the show reads: "Divorce is hard. Sharing custody is harder. Sharing custody with the British Royal family when your wife marries a prince, in the unforgiving spotlight of London's tabloid media, is next level."