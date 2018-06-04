Julianna Margulies Ditches the Heart and Goes for Broke in Dietland

A new red wig, a villainous role, a cable drama—it's a new era for Julianna Margulies.

"Oh, it was delicious!" the Emmy-winning actor said about her turn as icy magazine editor Kitty Montgomery in AMC's Dietland. "It was really fun…people always say it's more fun to play a villainous role and I get it now."

Known to legions of fans for her tenure as Nurse Carol Hathaway on ER and most recently for her seven seasons as The Good Wife's Alicia Florrick, Margulies took two years off from series regular TV work before landing at Dietland, a new drama from Marti Noxon. Kitty Montgomery is a far cry from the characters Margulies has become known for. Alicia Florrick she ain't.