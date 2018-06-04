The Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin Dissects That Dramatic Season Trailer

"I mean, you'll get everything this season," she says. "You'll get the drama, you get the tears, you get the happiness, you get the laughter."

While Becca teases that she goes on quite the roller coaster of a journey, she also has a bit to say about one of the premiere's most...memorable...guys.

"Jordan is Jordan and he owns who he is," she says of the Zoolander-referencing male model Jordan. "I honestly have never met anyone quite like him."

For more from Becca, including why she's crying about someone making her feel the same way Arie made her feel when he dumped her last season of The Bachelor, click play above!