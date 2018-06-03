Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa Have Game of Thrones Reunion on the Iron Throne

Right where they belong!

Emilia Clarke and Jason Momoa (You know everyone's favorite ill-fated onscreen couple—Daenerys and Khal Drago) gave Game of Thrones fans quite a thrill when they met up a Game of Thrones event and couldn't help but have a little fun on the Iron Throne.

Emilia took to Instagram to share the amazing photo of Jason holding her up, along with the caption, "FYI...This is the closest you’ll ever get to me attempting 'that lift' from dirty dancing. Yes, my man is sitting. Yes, there’s no lake. And yes, I have no idea I’m NOT being raised above his head."

She also hilariously added, "(Id like to take a moment to thank alcohol for giving me courage to attempt this. Ever.)"

The actress, who has played the career-making role of Khaleesi on the hit HBO show since 2011, wrote, "@gameofthrones @prideofgypsies #nooneputsdrogointhecorner #imhavingthetimeofmylife #fyi #thankgodwegotthatmanonathrone #mysunandstarsintheireyes."