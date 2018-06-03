North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate at Joint Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party

Happy early birthday to North West and Penelope Disick!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child turns 5 next week, while Kourtney Kardshian and ex Scott Disick's daughter will be 6 at the beginning of July. Per tradition, the Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off the festivities early by throwing the girls a joint unicorn-themed outdoor birthday party on Sunday.

Kim posted on her Instagram Stories feed videos from the bash. In one, North and Penelope wear matching rainbow-colored robes and North also sports a headband with a purple unicorn horn.

"Oh hey girls," Kim said. "Happy birthday, ladies."

Kids could ride real ponies with unicorn horns strapped to their foreheads.

"Real unicorns, guys," Kim said. "Real unicorns."