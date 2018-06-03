North West and Penelope Disick Celebrate at Joint Unicorn-Themed Birthday Party

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 2:49 PM

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

Happy early birthday to North West and Penelope Disick!

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's eldest child turns 5 next week, while Kourtney Kardshian and ex Scott Disick's daughter will be 6 at the beginning of July. Per tradition, the Kardashian-Jenner family kicked off the festivities early by throwing the girls a joint unicorn-themed outdoor birthday party on Sunday.

Kim posted on her Instagram Stories feed videos from the bash. In one, North and Penelope wear matching rainbow-colored robes and North also sports a headband with a purple unicorn horn.

"Oh hey girls," Kim said. "Happy birthday, ladies."

Kids could ride real ponies with unicorn horns strapped to their foreheads.

"Real unicorns, guys," Kim said. "Real unicorns."

Guests included family members such as Kim's sister Kylie Jenner, their grandmother MJ and family friend Larsa Pippen.

"Happy birthday North & P..," Kylie wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of her holding her 4-month-old daughter Stormi Webster in a Gucci baby carrier.

"It was a big party in Kourtney's backyard with a unicorn theme. The details were insanely amazing and all of the little kids had so much fun," a source tells E! News. "Some of the highlights were unicorn ice cream cones, unicorn balloon sculptures, pony rides and real unicorns that were being lead around on the grass.  There were a lot of different stations for entertainment. They had a dried flower tattoo station, glitter bar, pink s'mores, magic wands and cotton candy. The kids put on rainbow unicorn horn headbands on their heads and were running around."

Kim also shared a video of a display of desserts, which included two matching large, colorful unicorn-themed cakes, as well as unicorn-themed cake pop ice cream cones, Krispy Kreme doughnuts and Rice Krispie Treats. Guests ate on unicorn-shaped paper plates.

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

The bash contained rainbow-colored decorations and rainbow and cloud-shaped floats were also placed in the pool.

According to the source, "The swimming pool had big rainbow rafts and a lot of kids went in with a lifeguard watching. They served burgers for lunch and there was a huge candy bar and cakes for dessert. North and Penelope had matching personalized unicorn surprise cakes with candy inside. Everyone sang 'Happy Birthday' to them, one after the other. It was a hot day and all the kids were having a blast dancing, swimming and jumping on the trampoline. North and Penelope were in heaven. It was a very fun and colorful day."

North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

DJ Livia, who is 10 years old and wowed viewers on The Ellen DeGeneres Show two years ago, provided the musical entertainment.

DJ Livia, North West, Penelope Disick, Birthday, Unicorn

Instagram

Being so close in age, Kim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian's daughters have often had joint birthday parties.

Last year, North and Penelope had a joint Moana-themed bash. In 2016, they celebrated at a mermaid-themed birthday party, where they wore colorful fish tails.

