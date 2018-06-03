Nick Jonas Swoons Over Priyanka Chopra's Smile As Rumored Romance Heats Up

  • By
    &

by Meg Swertlow | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 2:09 PM

Nick Jonas just took his rumored romance with Priyanka Chopra to new levels...

On Saturday night, the Quantico star hit up In 'n' Out burger with some gal pals and posted a pic laughing right before taking a bite—and it looks like her rumored new man couldn't help but comment on that big smile. 

The 35-year-old wrote, "Burgers and Chanel...my favourite combo with my fav girls. @anjula_acharia @mubinarattonsey @chanelofficial."

Fans were quick to spy the the JoBro commented on the adorable pic with a simple but telling response, "That smile" and a heart emoji.

Swoon! 

Earlier in the night, Priyanka had hit up the birthday party of Matthew Koma, who is dating Hilary Duff, in an oh-so-fabulous Chanel ensemble.

Dare to Wear: Priyanka Chopra's Golden Coat

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Twitter

Earlier this week, reports began surfacing that the "Jealous" singer and the actress were dating after the pair were spotted enjoying multiple dates over Memorial Day weekend.

On Friday, May 25, Jonas and Chopra were spotted attending the Beauty and the Beast Live in Concert at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The following day, the duo attended a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game together. Videos posted to social media show the rumored couple walking to their seats at the sporting event.

"They were both very happy and smiley and seemed to really be enjoying each other's company. They didn't show any PDA, just talking and laughing a lot," one onlooker at the game told E! News.

A photo of Jonas and Chopra spending time with Glen PowellWilmer Valderrama and Chord Overstreet also surfaced on social media over the holiday weekend.

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas

Kevin Tachman/Vogue/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Jonas and Chopra were spotted having a date night at Toca Madera in West Hollywood, where they cozied up on the garden patio.

"Nick and Priyanka couldn't keep their hands off each other last night at dinner," a source told E! News of the duo's date. "They were cuddling and enjoying each other's company at their table. At one point, they were even dancing together in their seats. It was really cute and they were definitely affectionate. They made it clear they were a couple."

Jonas and Chopra, who posed for photos on the red carpet together in Ralph Lauren designs at the 2017 Met Gala, have yet to comment on the recent romance speculation.

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

