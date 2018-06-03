Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair Have Cruel Intentions Reunion at Pink Concert

Cruel Intentions fans rejoice: Kathryn and Cecile are together again! Kisses all around!

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Selma Blair, who played the crafty socialite and her naive friend in the 1999 cult teen film, reunited at Pink's concert in Los Angeles on Friday.

"About last night.... @selmablair was the best date ever to go see @pink #beautifultraumatour," Gellar wrote on Instagram on Saturday, alongside a selfie of her and Blair. "Pink flipped from the ceilings and put her entire heart and soul on that stage. I have absolutely no idea how she does it, but I am so grateful she does. 'We help other people to change, so they can see more kinds of beauty' - @pink you are F**kin Perfect."

"We have big smiles cause we were together at @pink concert and loved every minute," Blair wrote on her own page, alongside the same photo. "It was the most incredible show I have ever been to and my heart is still blown open by what this incredible woman and performer does on that stage and in her life. We love you Pink!! #friendsforever @sarahmgellar #sarahmichellegellar #pink #beautifultraumatour #theforum #devastatinglyamazing #happybirthdaywillow #momsnightout #losangeles #icon #ilovepink #phenom #secretsociety."