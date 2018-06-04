Inside Angelina Jolie's 3-Year Hiatus From the Big Screen

Acting was never Angelina Jolie's end goal.

As the daughter of Marcheline Bertrand and Jon Voight, the now 43-year-old movie star made her onscreen debut at age 7, opposite her father in the 1982 comedy Lookin' to Get Out. Eleven years later, Jolie landed her first leading role in the direct-to-video sci-fi flick Cyborg 2. Film roles in Hackers and Love Is All There Is followed, but her big break came in 1997 when she earned an Emmy nomination for her supporting role in George Wallace. In 1998, she won an Emmy, a Golden Globe and a SAG Award for her portrayal of the late model Gia Carangi in Gia.

Jolie's turn as a sociopathic mental patient in 1999's Girl, Interrupted made her a bonafide movie star—as well as a tabloid target. When she won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, it was overshadowed by that kiss with her brother. ("It was disappointing that something so beautiful and pure could be turned into a circus," she later told People.) It didn't help that after her four-year marriage to Jonny Lee Miller ended in 2000, she married Billy Bob Thornton—just two months after the Pushing Tin co-stars became an item. The couple wore blood vials around their necks and bragged about their sex lives in interviews, filling the gossip columns. Then, in 2002, they announced the adoption of a child from Cambodia—only to abruptly separate three months later. "It took me by surprise, too, because overnight, we totally changed. I think one day we had just nothing in common," Jolie later told Vogue. "And it's scary, but...I think it can happen when you get involved and you don't know yourself yet."

Branded a Hollywood bad girl, fairly or not, Jolie's public image got a makeover when, at age 26, she became a Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Over the next decade, she went on over 40 field missions, meeting with people in over 30 countries. Though she continued to star in films like Gone in 60 Seconds, Lara Croft: Tomb Raider and Original Sin, her passion for acting waned. Because even at a "very young" age, as she told ELLE in 2014, she realized "a life where you don't live to your full potential, or you don't experiment, or you're afraid, or you hesitate, or there are things you know you should do but you just don't get around to them, is a life that I'd be miserable living." And so, "The only way to feel that I'm on the right path is just to be true to myself, whatever that may be, and that tends to come with stepping out of something that's maybe safe or traditional."