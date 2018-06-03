Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Married

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 12:10 PM

Congrats to Laura Prepon and Ben Foster!

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed on Instagram on Sunday that the two have tied the knot.

"Just Married!" Prepon wrote. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

She shared a wedding photo. The bride wore a sleeveless wedding grown and carried a large bouquet of roses. The groom is pictured in a vest, pants, shirt and tie with no jacket, paired with a hat.

Prepon, 38, and Foster, 37, got engaged in late 2016 after dating for several months and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella, the following year.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images

The actress had told E! News in January 2017 that she and Foster wanted to have a small wedding but also had a lot of people they love and care about, noting that Orange Is the New Black has 50 actors.

"I'm happy. It's amazing," she said. "He's the love of my life."

