Laura Prepon and Ben Foster Are Married

  • By
    &

by Corinne Heller | Sun., Jun. 3, 2018 12:10 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Laura Prepon, Ben Foster

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Congrats to Laura Prepon and Ben Foster!

The Orange Is the New Black actress revealed on Instagram on Sunday that the two have tied the knot.

"Just Married!" Prepon wrote. "Thank you for all the love and support. Wishing all of us the good stuff!"

She shared a wedding photo. The bride wore a sleeveless wedding grown and carried a large bouquet of roses. The groom is pictured in a vest, pants, shirt and tie with no jacket, paired with a hat.

Prepon, 38, and Foster, 37, got engaged in late 2016 after dating for several months and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella, the following year.

Photos

Celeb Wedding Dresses

The actress had told E! News in January 2017 that she and Foster wanted to have a small wedding but also had a lot of people they love and care about, noting that Orange Is the New Black has 50 actors.

"I'm happy. It's amazing," she said. "He's the love of my life."

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Laura Prepon , Weddings , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News
North West, Kanye West, Singing, Twitter

North West Sings Kanye West's Song in Adorable Video

Bachelor, Becca Tilley, JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers, Ashley Iaconetti, Jared Haibon, Wango Tango 2018

Becca Tilley Is the 5th Wheel Among 2 Bachelor Couples at Wango Tango: "This Is Fun"

Ariana Grande, 2018 iHeartRadio Wango Tango

Pete Davidson Gushes Over Ariana Grande's "F--king Lit" Wango Tango Performance

Sofia Richie, Scott Disick

Sofia Richie Was "Fed Up" With Scott Disick's "Toxic Behavior" Before Split

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Shares Baby Bump Photo and Laughs Off Fake Pregnancy Rumors

Ryan Murphy, 2016 Emmy Awards, Winners

Why Pose Is the Show We Need Right Now

ESC: Rihanna

Rihanna Has One Regret About Her Groundbreaking 2014 CFDA Naked Dress

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.