Sofia Richie Breaks Up With Scott Disick Amid Cheating Rumors

After nearly a year of dating, Sofia Richie has dumped her 35-year-old boyfriend Scott Disick after the reality star allegedly cheated on her with another woman.

"Sofia broke it off," a source tells E! News.

The split news may come as a bit of a shock because the two recently got back from a romantic vacation to St. Barts to celebrate Lord Disick's 35th birthday last weekend. However Scott was caught by TMZ getting cozy with a mystery blonde earlier this week at Kanye West's secret album release party in Jackson Hole, Wyoming—and things have gone downhill from there.

Earlier today, Us Weekly reported that after their picture-perfect trip to St. Bart's, the 19-year-old found out about Scott had cheated on her in Miami and it caused major problems, but they were technically still together. However, the notorious party boy's latest antics in Jackson Hole were reportedly the final straw.

A source tells E! News that Sofia's famous father Lionel Richie played a big part in her decision to end the relationship.

The insider says, "Her dad got to her and was a major influence. He told her enough is enough and she deserves better than this. He told her to come home and she did."

The two sparked romance rumors last May, but did not go public with their relationship until late September.