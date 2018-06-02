EXCLUSIVE!

Joshua Jackson Is Dating Actress Alyssa Julya Smith

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 8:26 PM

Pacey's got a new lady—but sadly, it's not Joey Potter.

Almost two years after splitting from his girlfriend of 10 years, actressDiane Kruger, Joshua Jackson has moved on with actress and Cheddar TV host Alyssa Julya Smith, E! News can report. 

"It's been going on for several months now," a source tells E! News.

The insider says that the personality lives in Los Angeles, where she met the former Dawson's Creek star, who has been in New York for his Broadway run of Children of a Lesser God. The two have been long distance, seeing each other when they are both in the same town, but now that the show's ended, the former Fringe star is "expected to be in Los Angeles more." 

On Saturday, the two were spotted on a date in Manhattan's famed Central Park. 

In March 2017, Jackson was also spotted getting his kiss on with a mystery brunette during a steamy dinner date in NYC.

In December 2016, The Affair actor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and confessed that his dating game was a little rusty after dating Kruger, who is with Walking Dead's Norman Reedus for a decade.

"Things have change a little bit since last time I was single. Maybe it was there, but I don't remember it. I mean, everything's on your phone now, right?" he said. "There's no more talking to people anymore. You talk to somebody and they're like, 'Ugh! No, no, no! We don't do that anymore.'"

"So, yeah..." Jackson told Ellen DeGeneres. "It's been quite a big change."

Speaking of changing verses staying the same—if you think Smith bears a striking resemblance to Jackson's former flame, you might not be wrong...

