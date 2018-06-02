Kat Von D Celebrates Marriage to Husband Leafar Seyer With Colorful Wedding

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., Jun. 2, 2018 7:51 PM
It's a nice day for a...red wedding!
Three months after their surprise marriage, pregnant Kat Von D and husband, Prayers singer Leafar Seyer, had a colorful wedding ceremony in front of friends and family on Saturday.
On Saturday, Leafar, who is a musician and author credited with creating the Cholo goth genre of music, posted an Instagram photo of his blushing bride, who is expecting a son, with the caption, "In a couple hours I'll be walking down the aisle with the love of my life @thekatvond. EN VIDA Y EN MUERTE."
The former reality star is shown in a striking red dress and veil from designer Adolfo Sanchez.
Similarly, the famous tattoo artist posted a sweet message following her wedding rehearsal on Friday, "Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuously fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down."
She continued, "This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day."
Other images from pre-wedding events showed cocktail tables decorated with red table cloths and skulls, all under red lighting.
Such a beautifully emotional day today. Tomorrow, @prayers and I will have our wedding ceremony for our close friends + family. This has been the sweetest, most stress-free experience where we continuosly fell in love with each other all over again with each day counting down. This is a photo of 3 carnations that our dear friends @majestyblack brought us tonight after our rehearsal and soundcheck. Red carnations are @prayers favourite flower, and the 3 represent him, me, and our sweet baby boy we are adding to our family. All I can say right now is that i am so grateful for my dear friends, and for my sweet husband. ❤️ Lastly, thank you all for all the love and for understanding that starting tomorrow we will most likely be stepping away from our phones for a while to be as present as possible on such a beautiful day. X
A post shared by 𝐊𝐀𝐓 𝐕𝐎𝐍 𝐃 (@thekatvond) on
A post shared by 𝐊𝐀𝐓 𝐕𝐎𝐍 𝐃 (@thekatvond) on
Less than a month ago, the celebrity tattoo artist and makeup mogul announced via social media that she and husband were expecting their first child together.
"It's a boy," she captioned an artistic photo of the parents-to-be. Von D, 36, is seen cradling her baby bump while Seyer wraps his arm around her. The wonderful news comes three months after Kat tied the knot with the singer, whose real name is Rafael Reyes, one week after getting engaged.
"Today, I married my soul's mate, my mind's twin, my best friend," Kate gushed on Instagram after officially becoming a Mrs. on February 21. She continued, "It was a beautiful sacred thing to get married alone, just the two of us, but are looking forward to planning a ceremony for our close friends+family soon. Until then, we're sending all of you so much love!"
Von D was previously married to tattoo artist Oliver Peck from 2003 to 2007. She was later engaged to Jesse James and DJ Deadmaus.
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?