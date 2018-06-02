The Kardashian-Jenners Skip Brody Jenner's Wedding

Brody Jenner had lots of love with him but not lots of family when he wed fiancée Kaitlynn Carter in Nihi, Sumba Island, a luxury island resort about 250 miles east of Bali, Indonesia, on Saturday.

E! News can confirm that Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and most surprisingly Caitlyn Jenner were not in attendance.

Previously, Brody told People that half-sisters Kendall and Kylie had yet to respond to the invitation.

"My two little sisters, we never even heard from them. They never even RSVP’d I don’t think," said the former Hills star. "We sent them an invite but we just never heard anything back. Well, they’ll be missed. I would have loved to have had them there."

At the time, Brody told the publication that he did get a response from Caitlyn Jenner but did not elaborate on what the response was.

But if they weren't at Brody's wedding, where were they?