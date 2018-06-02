Benedict Cumberbatch Is Dubbed a Hero After Saving Man Attacked by Muggers: "I Had to"

The Uber driver, Manual Dias, told the newspaper that he was driving the actor and his wife to a club and didn't recognize him at first. He said they saw four men pushing a Deliveroo cyclist around and that Cumberbatch then jumped out, ran over and pulled the men off.

"They turned towards him and things looked like getting worse, so I joined in," he said. "He stood there instructing them in the street, shouting, 'Leave him alone. It was only then I recognized Benedict...I had hold of one lad and Benedict another. He seemed to know exactly what he was doing. He was very brave. He did most of it, to be honest. They tried to hit him but he defended himself and pushed them away. He wasn't injured. Then I think they also recognized it was Be­ne­dict and ran away."

"He asked the rider how he was and when he said, 'I'm OK.' Benedict just hugged him," Dias said. "The cyclist was lucky, Benedict's a superhero. Benedict was courageous, brave and selfless. If he hadn't stepped in the cyclist could have been seriously injured."